From a school debate to Jawan: Actor Manahar Kumar’s journey in films

January 12, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

A familial passion for literature ignited Manahar Kumar’s journey into the world of acting. Growing up in an environment where reading was cherished, he developed an early love for classics. The family also fostered his extra-curricular activities. There was a particular debate in 2006 when he was in sixth grade, which he considers pivotal.

“I don’t remember the exact topic. But we were discussing good and bad people. And, I said something like, ‘People themselves aren’t inherently good or bad; rather, it’s the thoughts we harbour and our subsequent actions that determine good and bad outcomes.’”

Manahar does not know, to date, where that answer came from. He, however, remembers the thunderous applause that followed. This incident set off a journey that has taken him from on-stage classics like The Night of January 16 to Amazon Prime’s Made In Heaven and the Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster Jawan.

Lies to Truth

As Manahar, who studied at Manipal University, delved deeper into the acting world, his motivation transformed. Initially drawn by external validation, mainly the audience’s applause, he now sees a near-spiritual connection that transcends mere recognition. This, he says, serves as a guiding force in his career.

“As an actor, you become so immersed in portraying different characters that you lose your sense of self. The distinction between ‘Manahar,’ the ego I define, and the character I aim to embody blurs, giving rise to a magical fusion,” he says. He connects this with the debate answer, which arose from “an unknown source within.”

Reflecting on acting’s essence, Manahar dismantled the notion that acting is about deception during his undergraduate years. Over the years, he came to understand that acting is, in fact, “the epitome of truth.” It involves, he says, authentically portraying narratives without judgment, malice, or filters.

“Now, with the benefit of hindsight, I understand more than ever that acting is not about deception but, in fact, the epitome of truth. It’s about authentically portraying narratives on camera, on stage, and in the written word,” he explains.

Manahar has formally been schooled both in acting and filmmaking. Asked if he prefers one, he replies, “When I returned to Mumbai after my education, people suggested I stick to either writing, acting, or directing exclusively. But I am inspired by individuals like Bill Hader and Issa Rae, who wear multiple hats. I believe in the quote, ‘Jack of all trades, master of none, but better than a master of one.’”

International exposure

Institutions cannot produce acting or filmmaking brilliance. There is a lot of proof all over the world. Manahar points out this year’s Golden Globe Award-winning filmmaker, Christopher Nolan. “The craft and lessons are available everywhere, including platforms like YouTube,” he says, “But film school serves two purposes: gaining access to equipment and, more importantly, forming a lifelong community. I’m still in touch with my film school peers because having one foot in India and another in the US, I need these connections.”

Manahar is also a part of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ (BAFTA) Newcomers Program. This four-year new talent initiative supports international rising stars and non-US citizens recently moving to Los Angeles or New York to further their careers. This helped him interact with some of the most renowned creators in the US, like the casting directors of Ted Lasso and the voice casting directors of Moana.

Though based in Mumbai, he seeks opportunities in India and the US. “I am inspired by Irrfan Khan, who navigated different industries without the extensive reach of today’s technology and social media and contemporaries like Vir Das and Ali Fazal. I believe in dreaming without boundaries,” he says.

Constant learnings

Manahar’s journey has been a continuous learning experience shaped by lessons from theatre, school, and on-set experiences. In theatre, he learned persistence and commitment to the craft; in film school, he learned the basics and how to question them.

“Observing diverse processes during projects like Made In Heaven and Jawan provided valuable insights. The former exemplified precision and efficiency, functioning like a well-oiled machine. With its grand scale, the latter emphasised the epic-ness of cinema and the meticulous breakdown of every shot,” he adds.

In preparing his vision, Manahar draws inspiration from Spielberg’s filmography as a producer, Kubrick’s directorial legacy, and versatile figures like Farhan Akhtar and Donald Glover. Beyond admiring their on-screen work, he dissects the processes of both filmmakers and actors, incorporating the best qualities from each into his creative process.

All these lessons, he believes, will aid him in the stories he wants to tell. Despite being a part of big projects like Jawan, he is not flooded with opportunities. He, however, does not see his journey as a sprint. “It’s a marathon where I can continue to tell stories as an actor, writer, and filmmaker as long as people resonate with my work.”