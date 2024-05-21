Maddock Films’ ‘Munjya’ gets a release date

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of its upcoming movie Munjya, a horror comedy movie which will be released in theatres on June 7.

The film is reportedly set in the same universe as the production banner's earlier movies -- Stree and Bhediya. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie is about the eponymous mythical creature from the world of Indian belief and cultural system, the makers said in a press release.

The film will feature an ensemble cast of Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj of Baahubali movies fame. A Maddock Films Production, Munjya is produced by Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

