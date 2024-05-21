ADVERTISEMENT

Maddock Films’ ‘Munjya’ gets a release date

Published - May 21, 2024 02:44 pm IST

The horror comedy, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is reportedly set in the same universe as the production banner’s earlier movies -- ‘Stree’ and ‘Bhediya’

PTI

A still from the film ‘Munjya’. | Photo Credit: Maddock Films/YouTube

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of its upcoming movie Munjya, a horror comedy movie which will be released in theatres on June 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maddock Films developing movie series based on ‘Arabian Nights’, shares 15-film slate

The film is reportedly set in the same universe as the production banner's earlier movies -- Stree and Bhediya. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie is about the eponymous mythical creature from the world of Indian belief and cultural system, the makers said in a press release.

ALSO READ:Akshay Kumar to headline aerial action film ‘Sky Force’, teaser and release date out

The film will feature an ensemble cast of Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj of Baahubali movies fame. A Maddock Films Production, Munjya is produced by Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US