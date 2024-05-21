GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Maddock Films’ ‘Munjya’ gets a release date

The horror comedy, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is reportedly set in the same universe as the production banner’s earlier movies -- ‘Stree’ and ‘Bhediya’

Published - May 21, 2024 02:44 pm IST

PTI
A still from the film ‘Munjya’.

A still from the film ‘Munjya’. | Photo Credit: Maddock Films/YouTube

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of its upcoming movie Munjya, a horror comedy movie which will be released in theatres on June 7.

Maddock Films developing movie series based on ‘Arabian Nights’, shares 15-film slate

The film is reportedly set in the same universe as the production banner's earlier movies -- Stree and Bhediya. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie is about the eponymous mythical creature from the world of Indian belief and cultural system, the makers said in a press release.

ALSO READ:Akshay Kumar to headline aerial action film ‘Sky Force’, teaser and release date out

The film will feature an ensemble cast of Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj of Baahubali movies fame. A Maddock Films Production, Munjya is produced by Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.