‘Madame Web’ trailer: Dakota Johnson turns clairvoyant superhero in Sony’s spider-verse

November 16, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

‘Madame Web’ is the fourth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU), preceded by the two ‘Venom’ movies and 2022’s ‘Morbius’

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Madame Web’

The trailer for Dakota Johnson-starrer Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web is here.

Directed by SJ Clarkson, the film tells the origin story of Cassandra Webb/Madame Web, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops clairvoyant abilities. “Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures,” reads a synopsis.

With Johnson in the title role, Madame Web also features Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O’Connor as the two Spider-Women and Isabela Merced as Spider-Girl/ Anya Corazon. Tahar Rahim essays the role of spider villain Ezekiel Sims. This is the fourth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU), preceded by the two Venom movies and 2022’s Morbius.

As per comic book lore, Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who excels in predicting the future specifically of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker’s web-slinger, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman. The character was introduced in 1980’s “The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210” comics.

Madame Web will release in theatres in February, 2024.

(with PTI inputs)

