Mackenzie Davis joins cast of James McAvoy starrer ‘Speak No Evil’

April 25, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

We earlier reported that Hollywood star James McAvoy is headlining the upcoming horror thriller film Speak No Evil. The latest is that actor Mackenzie Davis has joined the cast of the film.

A remake of acclaimed Danish horror film Gaesterne, Speak No Evil is slated for a release on August 9, 2024. Gaesterne was about a family invited for a weekend at an idyllic country house -- a dream holiday that warps into a snarled psychological nightmare.

The remake will be helmed by filmmaker James Watkins, who will also write the film. He previously helmed projects like Eden Lake and The Woman in Black, as well as an episode of Black Mirror.

Released in 2022, Gaesterne earned 11 Danish Film Awards nominations, the Danish equivalent of the Oscars, as per Deadline.

Meanwhile, Davis was recently seen in the HBO limited series Station Eleven, based on the Emily St. John Mandel novel and adapted for TV by Patrick Somerville, and in Terminator: Dark Fate and Blade Runner 2049.

McAvoy received a lot of appreciation for his performance as Professor Charles Xavier in 2011’s X-Men: First Class and its sequels. He also appeared in It: Chapter Two. On the small screen, he recently starred in HBO’s His Dark Materials and Netflix’s Sandman.

ALSO READ: ‘The Sandman: Dream of a Thousand Cats/ Calliope’ review: An eerily-beautiful parallel universe