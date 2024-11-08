ADVERTISEMENT

Macaulay Culkin to star in ‘Fallout’ Season 2

Published - November 08, 2024 11:08 am IST

The show stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, and Walton Goggins, among others, and quickly gained popularity with a massive 65 million views within 16 days of its Season 1 release in April

The Hindu Bureau

Macaulay Culkin | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Macaulay Culkin, the iconic Home Alone star, is set to join the cast of Fallout on Prime Video in a recurring role for its second season. While details about Culkin’s character remain under wraps, reports hint that he will portray a “crazy genius” figure in the Emmy-nominated dystopian drama based on the popular video game series of the same name.

Fallout takes place two centuries after an apocalyptic event, following survivors from luxurious fallout shelters as they navigate a harsh, irradiated wasteland filled with violence, bizarre characters, and unexpected complexities. The show stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, and Walton Goggins, among others, and quickly gained popularity with a massive 65 million views within 16 days of its Season 1 release in April.

This role marks Culkin’s return to television following recent appearances in The Righteous Gemstones and American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Produced by Kilter Films in collaboration with Bethesda Game Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, Fallout has already received 17 Emmy nominations, including for outstanding drama series and writing.

