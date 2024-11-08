 />
Macaulay Culkin to star in ‘Fallout’ Season 2

The show stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, and Walton Goggins, among others, and quickly gained popularity with a massive 65 million views within 16 days of its Season 1 release in April

Published - November 08, 2024 11:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Macaulay Culkin, the iconic Home Alone star, is set to join the cast of Fallout on Prime Video in a recurring role for its second season. While details about Culkin’s character remain under wraps, reports hint that he will portray a “crazy genius” figure in the Emmy-nominated dystopian drama based on the popular video game series of the same name.

‘Fallout’ series review: A roaring rampage of post-apocalyptic carnage

Fallout takes place two centuries after an apocalyptic event, following survivors from luxurious fallout shelters as they navigate a harsh, irradiated wasteland filled with violence, bizarre characters, and unexpected complexities. The show stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, and Walton Goggins, among others, and quickly gained popularity with a massive 65 million views within 16 days of its Season 1 release in April.

Ella Purnell interview: ‘Fallout’ star on her new thriller ‘Sweetpea’ and bidding goodbye to ‘Arcane’

This role marks Culkin’s return to television following recent appearances in The Righteous Gemstones and American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Produced by Kilter Films in collaboration with Bethesda Game Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, Fallout has already received 17 Emmy nominations, including for outstanding drama series and writing.

