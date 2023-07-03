ADVERTISEMENT

‘Maaveeran’ trailer out; Sivakarthikeyan plays a comic artist with a twist

July 03, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

Starring Aditi Shankar as the female lead, the film also features Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Saritha and Sunil

The Hindu Bureau

Sivakarthikeyan stars in Madonne Ashwin’s ‘Maaveeran’

We had previously reported that Mandela-fame Madonne Ashwin is teaming up with Sivakarthikeyan for his sophomore project titled Maaveeran. The film’s trailer has been released by the makers.

While it was earlier announced that the film will release on August 11, the trailer also confirmed that the film will come earlier. Maaveeran will hit theatres on July 14. Starring Aditi Shankar as the female lead, the film also features Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Saritha, Sunil and others.

The film’s music is composed by Bharath Sankar. The cinematographer is Vidhu Ayyanna while the editor is Philomin Raj. Maaveeran is produced by Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies.

Here’s the trailer...

