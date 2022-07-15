Mahesh Babu released a short teaser on social media to announce the title

It was previously announced that actor Sivakarthikeyan will team up with director Madonne Ashwin (of Mandela fame) for his next. Now, the film is titled Maaveeran ( Mahaveerudu in Telugu).

Actor Mahesh Babu released a title announcement video on Twitter to announce the same.

The two-minute video shows a gang of men leaving behind a bruised and battered Sivakarthikeyan. Just as they are about to head back, Sivakarthikeyan is raised back up by strings from the shadow of a giant hand. The mysterious hand controls the character like a puppet and fights all the men. When he gains consciousness again, Siva shrugs off the strings and proceeds to fight them on his own. Without revealing much about the plot of the film, the short title announcement teaser has certainly raised the expectations from the Mandela director.

Details regarding the cast of the film are currently kept under wraps. Maaveeran has cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna, editing by Philomin Raj, and music composed by Bharath Sankar.

Produced by Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies, the film will begin production soon.