‘Maanaadu’ trailer: STR’s time-loop mystery promises thrills and spills

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the political thriller is set for release on November 4

The trailer of STR’s upcoming film, Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has been released.

Revolving around a time-loop, the film is a political thriller that sees the protagonist framed (?) for a high-profile murder. SJ Suryah plays a cop who is out to crack the mystery, even as the events of a single day keep repeating itself for STR’s character.

Maanaadu has an ensemble cast including Simbu, SJ Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Premgi Amaren, Karunkaran, SA Chandrasekhar and Bharathiraja in important roles. The film will release in theatres on November 4, on the occasion of Diwali this year.

Maanaadu is also set to clash with Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe in theatres.