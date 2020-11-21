‘Maanaadu’: Silambarasan TR’s first look as Abdul Khaaliq revealed

21 November 2020 14:28 IST

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja and SJ Suryah

The first look poster of Silambarasan TR’s Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu has been revealed.

Silambarasan or STR plays the role of Abdul Khaaliq, in what is expected to be a political thriller. The poster has a tagline that reads, ‘A Venkat Prabhu politics’, also with a quote by Mahatma Gandhi: “Nonviolence is the greatest force at disposal of mankind.”

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi’s V House productions, Maanaadu also stars other actors such as Kalyani Priyadarshan, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, SJ Suryah, Premgi and Karunakaran, Manoj. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the music for the film.

Recently, Silambarasan also released the trailer of his next film Eeswaran directed by Susienthiran, that is expected to have a Pongal 2021 release.