‘Maamannan’ trailer: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu fight a power-hungry Fahadh Faasil in Mari Selvaraj’s film

June 16, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

An intense trailer of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s upcoming film Maamannan, headlined by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh, is out.

The trailer begins with a voiceover from Vadivelu’s character. “I might be singing the same song. But I will sing it as long as I live. I shall rip my gut out, transform it into a lute, and play it in every street,” he says. We then see glimpses from what seems like an emotional revenge story of how Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi’s characters take on their corrupt, power-hungry enemy (Fahadh). A tragedy, possibly related to the the two, is also hinted at.

Maamannan has music composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. The film has cinematography by Theni Eswar, editing by Selva RK, and art direction by Kumar Gangappan.

Produced by M Shengabag Moorthy and R Arjun Durai of Red Giant Movies, Maamannan is set for a release in theatres on June 26.

It is noteworthy to mention that after he was sworn in as Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development in December, actor-politician Udhayanidhi had announced that Maamannan would be his last as an actor.

Meanwhile, director Mari Selvaraj has Vaazhai, which also marks his venture into film production, and an untitled film with his Karnan-star Dhanush in the line-up.

