‘Maamannan’: First looks of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil from Mari Selvaraj’s film out

May 01, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

The first look posters of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s upcoming film Maamannan, headlined by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh, were unveiled by the makers on Sunday.

The first look features a sword-clad Udhayanidhi and a gun-wielding Vadivelu, both sitting on thrones next to each other. The Thirukkural phrase, “ Pirappokkum Ella Uyirkkum,” meaning ‘all beings are equal by birth’ is written as the tagline of the movie. Plot details are currently unknown. A second look released on Monday also features Fahadh Faasil.

Maamannan has music composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. The film has cinematography by Theni Eswar, editing by Selva RK, and art direction by Kumar Gangappan.

Produced by M Shengabag Moorthy and R Arjun Durai of Red Giant Movies, Maamannan is set for a release in theatres in June.

It is noteworthy to mention that after he was sworn in as Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development in December, actor-politician Udhayanidhi had announced that Maamannan would be his last as an actor.

Meanwhile, director Mari Selvaraj has Vaazhai, which also marks his venture into film production, and an untitled film with his Karnan-star Dhanush in the line-up.