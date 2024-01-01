ADVERTISEMENT

‘Maamannan’ duo Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil to team up again

January 01, 2024 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

The film is set to be bankrolled by RB Choudary under his Super Good Films production banner

The Hindu Bureau

Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in stills from ‘Maamannan’; announcement poster of their next | Photo Credit: Netflix and Super Good Films

Actors Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil, who were seen as rival politicians in filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan, are set to team up again for a new project. Announced on New Year’s Day today, the film will be bankrolled by RB Choudary under his Super Good Films production banner.

ALSO READ
First look of director Seenu Ramasamy - Yogi Babu’s ‘Kozhipannai Chelladurai’ out

The announcement poster of the yet-untitled film is designed to appear like a payment card with a narrow, curvy road cutting across.

Written by V Krishna Moorthy, the new film is set to be directed by Sudheesh Shankar, who is known predominantly for helming Malayalam television soaps as well as the 2014 Malayalam film Villali Veeran. However, this isn’t his first feature film in Tamil; Sudheesh had helmed the 2009 action drama Aarumaname.

ALSO READ
Vijay, Venkat Prabhu film titled ‘The Greatest Of All Time’; first look out

With music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the upcoming film will have cinematography by Kalaiselvan Sivaji and editing by Sreejith Sarang. Details regarding the plot and rest of the cast are yet to be revealed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US