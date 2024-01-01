‘Maamannan’ duo Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil to team up again

January 01, 2024 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

Actors Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil, who were seen as rival politicians in filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan, are set to team up again for a new project. Announced on New Year’s Day today, the film will be bankrolled by RB Choudary under his Super Good Films production banner.

The announcement poster of the yet-untitled film is designed to appear like a payment card with a narrow, curvy road cutting across.

Written by V Krishna Moorthy, the new film is set to be directed by Sudheesh Shankar, who is known predominantly for helming Malayalam television soaps as well as the 2014 Malayalam film Villali Veeran. However, this isn’t his first feature film in Tamil; Sudheesh had helmed the 2009 action drama Aarumaname.

With music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the upcoming film will have cinematography by Kalaiselvan Sivaji and editing by Sreejith Sarang. Details regarding the plot and rest of the cast are yet to be revealed.