ADVERTISEMENT

‘M3GAN’ universe to receive erotic thriller titled ‘Soulm8te’

Published - June 21, 2024 05:23 pm IST

Directed by Kate Dolan, the film follows the story of a man coping with the death of his wife by acquiring an AI android

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘M3GAN’

The expansion of the M3GAN universe continues with the upcoming release of Soulm8te, an erotic thriller slated for January 2, 2026. Developed by Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, the film will explore themes of love, loss, and the consequences of human-AI relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘M3GAN’ movie review: A creepy, gory, and delightfully funny feature

Directed by Kate Dolan, known for her work on You Are Not My Mother, Soulm8te follows the story of a man coping with the death of his wife by acquiring an AI android. His attempt to imbue the android with sentience takes a dangerous turn, leading to unforeseen consequences.

“Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness. Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths”, said Dolan in a statement announcing the new project.

Horror veteran James Wan, one of the producers behind the M3GAN franchise, also expressed enthusiasm for the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘The Exorcism’ movie review: Russell Crowe exorcises all originality in desperate demonic déjà vu
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US