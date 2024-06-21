‘M3GAN’ universe to receive erotic thriller titled ‘Soulm8te’

The expansion of the M3GAN universe continues with the upcoming release of Soulm8te, an erotic thriller slated for January 2, 2026. Developed by Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, the film will explore themes of love, loss, and the consequences of human-AI relationships.

Directed by Kate Dolan, known for her work on You Are Not My Mother, Soulm8te follows the story of a man coping with the death of his wife by acquiring an AI android. His attempt to imbue the android with sentience takes a dangerous turn, leading to unforeseen consequences.

“Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness. Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths”, said Dolan in a statement announcing the new project.

Horror veteran James Wan, one of the producers behind the M3GAN franchise, also expressed enthusiasm for the project.