‘M3GAN’ sequel to release on January 17, 2025

January 19, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

Screenwriter Akela Cooper and actors Violet McGraw and Allison Williams are returning in the sequel movie

ANI

A still from ‘M3GAN’ | Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

The internet's favourite demonic dancing doll is coming back! Atomic Monster and Blumhouse have announced that a sequel to the latest horror sensation M3GANis in production. The film, M3GAN 2.0, will premiere on January 17, 2025.

Screenwriter Akela Cooper returns for the follow-up film. The plot hasn’t been made public, but Violet McGraw and Allison Williams will return. The sequel's director hasn't been named, despite Gerard Johnstone having directed the previous movie.

M3GAN, which stands for Model 3 Generative Android, made its theatrical debut earlier in January and has since dominated the box office, earning $91 million worldwide. Its $12 million price tag means that it is financially profitable for its sponsors.

Producers Jason Blum and James Wan publicly stated their ambition to create another killer-doll film before M3GAN became the newest it-girl at the box office.

In the sequel, Blum, Wan, and Williams are the producers. Executive producing will be handled by Wan's Atomic Monster label's Michael Clear and Judson Scott. Along with Mark Katchur, Ryan Turek from Blumhouse will serve as executive producer. From Divide/Conquer, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath will also serve as executive producers.

