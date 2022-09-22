M Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock At The Cabin’ trailer: Nail-biting tension and all things Shyamalan

The film is based on Paul Tremblay’s bestseller novel ‘The Cabin at the End of the World’

The Hindu Bureau
September 22, 2022 16:55 IST

A still from the trailer | Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

The trailer of filmmaker M Night Shyamalan’s much-awaited home-invasion thriller film, Knock At The Cabin, was released by the makers on Thursday. Based on Paul Tremblay’s bestseller novel ‘The Cabin at the End of the World’, the film has a script written by Shyamalan, Steve Desmond, and Michael Sherman.

The trailer opens with a family of three - two parents (Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge) and their young daughter (Kristen Cui) - going on a vacation to their cabin in the woods. There, all of a sudden, a mystery man (Dave Bautista) and three other people wielding weapons, knock at the door of the cabin. The petrified family try their best to hold the door, but these mysterious people forcibly barge into the cabin. Why? Who are they? Bautista’s character says that they are the four people who are tasked to prevent the apocalypse and that their mission has something to do with this family.

The film also stars Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint.

Universal Pictures presents Knock at the Cabin, which is produced by Blinding Edge Pictures production in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment. Shyamalan also produces alongside Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan. The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V Konstantakopoulos and Ashley Fox.

Knock at the Cabin arrives in theaters on February 3, 2023.

