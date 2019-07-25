Lyricist Vinayak Sasikumar turns scenarist and director

Vinayak Sasikumar, one of the prolific lyricists in the Malayalam film industry, has donned a new role. He has written and directed Hi...Hello Kaathal, a short film that is getting ready for release.

“It has been my dream to write screenplays and direct a movie. During my college days, I used to shoot videos on my phone; but there was nothing professional about it. This film happened because I got the right people with me to work on the project,” says Vinayak, who left his job with a leading multinational company to pen verses.

Romance calling

As the title suggests, the film is about a romance that blooms over a phone call and chats. “The story has a simple premise. It has a straightforward narrative that should appeal to the viewers,” Vinayak says. He adds: “My plan was to make a film based on the short stories I had written. But my friends suggested that my stories didn’t have entertainment value and that it would be better to come up with something new if I wanted people to watch it!” he laughs.

Another highlight of the short, Vinayak says, is the Tamil song written by him and composed by his friend, Vishnu Syam. The 25-minute film, shot in sync sound, is now in the post-production stage. “It was a learning experience because I got exposed to all aspects of filmmaking, including production. We faced so many challenges that at one point we felt the work had to be dropped,” he says.

It stars Gouri G Kishan, who acted as the young Jaanu (Trisha) in ‘96, and Sarjano Khalid, cast as Noel, June’s (Rajisha Vijayan) school-time love in June.

As a lyricist, Vinayak is on a high, especially after the teaser of Soubin Shahir’s Ambili went viral. Although only a few lines of the song ‘Njaan Jackson allada’ have been included in the teaser, the video featuring Soubin’s interesting dance moves is breaking the internet. Through this movie, Vinayak is getting back with the team of Guppy — director Johnpaul George, composer Vishnu Vijay and singer Antony Dasan. “It is a celebration song that complements the character of Ambili,” he adds. There are five songs in the film.

He is also pleased that he has written the lyrics of one of the songs in the dubbed version of Prabhas’ upcoming release, Saaho. “I haven’t written for dubbed movies before. It is not easy and such works often get trolled. I was surprised when the team got in touch with me directly to write the lyrics. Thankfully, the track, ‘Psycho saiyaan’ is getting appreciated,” he laughs.

Hit list Vinayak made his debut with Guinness Pakru’s directorial debut Kutteem Kolum. His big break was his second project, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi. Among his notable projects are North 24 Kaatham, Iyobinte Pusthakam (theme songs for various characters), Guppy, Godha, Parava and Maayanadhi.

Playing down the fact that he has had a dream run as lyricist this year, Vinayak says that it happened because the films got noticed. He had written five songs in June, two in Athiran and one each in Kumbalangi Nights, Luca and Pathinettam Padi. “‘Pavizha mazha’ from Athiran continues to be on the charts. It is my biggest hit after ‘Thaniye’ from Guppy,” he says.

A project that is special for him is TK Rajeev Kumar’s upcoming Kolambi, in which he has written three songs for Ramesh Narayan. “I used to learn music from him. I wasn’t a good student though. However, it felt special when I went to the same place to write for him,” he muses. Among his other upcoming films are Anwar Rasheed’s Trance in which Jackson Vijayan, Rex Vijayan’s brother, is the composer.