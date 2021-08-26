Lyricist Shailendra: Poet of the masses

26 August 2021 16:58 IST

Ahead of his birth anniversary, recalling how Shailendra’s songs stood out for their simplicity

Shailendra

After more than six decades, songs penned by the inimitable Shailendra continue to warm our hearts, be hummed by the older generation, and sung by young participants at music reality shows. ‘Pyaar hua ikraar hua’ from Shree 420 instantly brings to mind the popular image of Raj Kapoor and Nargis under an umbrella; ‘Khoya khoya chaand’ from Kala Bazar reminds you of Dev Anand’s swagger; ‘O Sajna’ from Parakh makes one visualise a charming Sadhana singing on a rainy night.

For an entire generation of film lovers, lyricist Shailendra was the king of simplicity, who understood the medium of cinema and the importance of characterisation. The songs he wrote before his untimely death at the age of 43 are as popular for their simple expressions as for their musicality.

Born Shankardas Kesarilal on August 30, 1923, Shailendra left an indelible stamp on Hindi film music in the 50s and the 60s. The Rawalpindi-born lyricist grew up in Mathura and worked as a welding apprentice in Bombay, spending his evenings listening to poets at the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA).

Career as a lyricist

Having begun writing early in life, he would often recite his poems at kavi sammelans in Bombay. His ‘Jalta Hai Punjab’ was very popular. After hearing him at a mushaira, Raj Kapoor approached him, wondering whether he could use the poem in his film Aag. Not keen for his work to be used in cinema, the young writer refused. However, a couple of years later, when he was in need of money, he approached the filmmaker and was offered two songs in Barsaat, including ‘Barsaat mein humse mile tum sajan’. That song proved to be a turning point in his career.

When one talks of Shailendra, one is reminded of the team that consisted of filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, music director duo Shankar-Jaikishen, lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri, singers Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey. Some of Mukesh’s songs, written by Shailendra, composed by Shankar-Jaikishen and picturised on Raj Kapoor, are immortal. These include ‘Awara hoon’ (Awara), ‘Mera joota hai Japani’ (Shree 420), ‘Sab kuchh seekha hamne’ (Anari), the Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai title song and ‘Dost dost na raha’ (Sangam).

Raj Kapoor and Nargis in “Awara”.

His own production, Teesri Kasam, starring Raj Kapoor, had Mukesh singing ‘Sajan re jhoot mat bolo’ and ‘Sajanwa bairi ho gaye hamaar’. Besides, there are the Manna Dey-Lata duets such as ‘Pyaar hua ikraar hua’ (Shree 420) and ‘Jahaan main jaati hoon’ and ‘Yeh raat bheegi bheegi’ (Chori Chori).

Epic partnerships

Shailendra had many hits with other music directors too. With Salil Chowdhury, his friend from the IPTA days, he did the successful Madhumati and Parakh, among others. The former featured classics like ‘Suhana safar’, ‘Aaja re pardesi’ and ‘Bichua’, and Parakh had the Lata gem ‘O sajna’.

With S.D. Burman, he worked in Kala Bazar, Bandini and of courseGuide, which had the epic numbers ‘Din dhal jaaye’, ‘Kaanton se kheenchke’, ‘Tere mere sapne’, ‘Gaata rahe mera dil’ and ‘Kya se kya ho gaya’. He wrote ‘Rula ke gaya sapna mera’ for S.D. Burman in the Dev Anand film Jewel Thief, but since he fell ill, Majrooh Sultanpuri wrote the other songs. In Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anuradha, sitar maestro Pt. Ravi Shankar scored the music, with Shailendra writing Lata hits like ‘Jaane kaise sapnon mein’ and ‘Saanware saanware’.

There were also those hit songs with Shankar-Jaikishen that had no Raj Kapoor connection. Prime examples were ‘Tu pyaar ka saagar hai’ from Seema, ‘Yeh mera deewanapan hai’ (Yahudi), ‘Yaad na jaaye beete dinon ki’ (Dil Ek Mandir), ‘Ajeeb dastaan hai yeh’ (Dil Apna Aur Preet Parayi), ‘Tera mera pyaar amar’ (Asli Naqli) and ‘Main gaaoon tum so jaao’ (Brahmachari).

Unlike many of his contemporaries, who used complex phrases, Shailendra wrote in a way that everyone could understand, continuing a tradition set by D.N. Madhok, and paving the way for lyricists like Anand Bakshi. For instance, even the man on the street could relate to the line ‘Sab kuchh seekha hamne, na seekhi hoshiyari, sach hai duniya waalon ke hum hai anari’ (I learnt everything but shrewdness; yes, world, I am a fool). Sadly, Shailendra died young, heartbroken by the failure of his dream project Teesri Kasam.

The writer is a Mumbai-based music journalist.