‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ movie review: Shawn Mendes voices the most charming croc ever in this CGI-filled fun fest

Have we not all dreamt of a magical creature secretly living with us who makes everything right? From E.T. who just wanted to make that phone call in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to Eleven in Stranger Things, they are the ultimate wish fulfillment fantasy.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Director: Will Speck, Josh Gordon Starring: Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman, Shawn Mendes Storyline: A singing crocodile in New York shows that life is as good or bad as you make it Run time: 106 minutes

Josh Primm (Winslow Fegley) is scared of everything and has no friends. The move to a three-storey Victorian brownstone in New York is terrifying for Josh till he meets Lyle (Shawn Mendes) a great, big, green salt water crocodile who sings. Josh’s life changes radically after Lyle shows him cool shortcuts and fun snacks.

Josh’s mum (Constance Wu), who writes popular cookbooks, is initially terrified of Lyle as is his father, (Scoot McNairy) who teaches at the local school. Lyle wins over the Primm family. However, there is the evil neighbour, Mr Grumps (Brett Gelman) who is suspicious of the noise coming from the Primms. He is also convinced that someone is feeding his beautiful Persian cat, Loretta.

The charming Lyle, Lyle Crocodile is a revelation for the advancement in CGI; you would not have come across a crocodile with more expressive eyes! And the way he curls up to go to sleep! If you can drag yourself away from Lyle’s speaking eyes and singing, you can also feast on Javier Bardem who is phenomenal as Lyle’s owner, the flamboyant performer, Hector P. Valenti.

Based on Bernard Waber’s The House on East 88th Street, (1962) and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (1965), the quirky, colourful illustrations from the children’s books have been elegantly translated to film. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile with its hummable songs, attractive colours and well-designed plot has all the essentials for a cheery family film.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is currently running in theatres