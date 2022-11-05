‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ movie review: Shawn Mendes voices the most charming croc ever in this CGI-filled fun fest

If you can drag yourself away from Lyle’s speaking eyes and singing, you can also feast on Javier Bardem who is phenomenal as Lyle’s owner, the flamboyant performer, Hector P. Valenti

Mini Anthikad Chhibber
November 05, 2022 18:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A still from ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’

Have we not all dreamt of a magical creature secretly living with us who makes everything right? From E.T. who just wanted to make that phone call in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to Eleven in Stranger Things, they are the ultimate wish fulfillment fantasy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Director: Will Speck, Josh Gordon
Starring: Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman, Shawn Mendes
Storyline: A singing crocodile in New York shows that life is as good or bad as you make it
Run time: 106 minutes

Josh Primm (Winslow Fegley) is scared of everything and has no friends. The move to a three-storey Victorian brownstone in New York is terrifying for Josh till he meets Lyle (Shawn Mendes) a great, big, green salt water crocodile who sings. Josh’s life changes radically after Lyle shows him cool shortcuts and fun snacks.

Josh’s mum (Constance Wu), who writes popular cookbooks, is initially terrified of Lyle as is his father, (Scoot McNairy) who teaches at the local school. Lyle wins over the Primm family. However, there is the evil neighbour, Mr Grumps (Brett Gelman) who is suspicious of the noise coming from the Primms. He is also convinced that someone is feeding his beautiful Persian cat, Loretta.

The charming Lyle, Lyle Crocodile is a revelation for the advancement in CGI; you would not have come across a crocodile with more expressive eyes! And the way he curls up to go to sleep! If you can drag yourself away from Lyle’s speaking eyes and singing, you can also feast on Javier Bardem who is phenomenal as Lyle’s owner, the flamboyant performer, Hector P. Valenti.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on Bernard Waber’s The House on East 88th Street, (1962) and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (1965), the quirky, colourful illustrations from the children’s books have been elegantly translated to film. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile with its hummable songs, attractive colours and well-designed plot has all the essentials for a cheery family film.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is currently running in theatres

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu MetroPlus
English cinema
reviews

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app