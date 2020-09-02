Lydian Nadhaswaram discusses playing the lead in ‘Atkan Chatkan’

02 September 2020 17:02 IST

Musician Lydian Nadhaswaram on why he took a plunge into acting wth ‘Atkan Chatkan’, which releases this week

Innocence beams through Lydian Nadhaswaram’s precisely-concise answers when we reach him for Atkan Chatkan, marking his début as an actor.

Lydian was in Mumbai for an event when director Shiv Hare approached him with an acting offer. He had envisioned Lydian in the shoes of Guddu, the lead character of Atkan Chatkan. “He [Shiv] thought I’d be suitable for the boy’s character and spoke to my father, who told me to act,” says Lydian over phone from his home in Chennai. The director got a producer to fund the project and the movie was green-lit on the same day.

Atkan Chatkan is a rags-to-riches tale of Guddu, whose dreams of becoming a musician are quashed by his socio-economic background; he sells tea in a nearby shop. The story is about the boy’s journey to cocoon out of his socially-backward life, to become a talent to reckon with.

When Shiv Hare narrated the storyline, it was the boy’s journey that appealed the most to Lydian — something he could relate to. But unlike Guddu, Lydian says he has not faced many roadblocks. “I started learning music at the age of two. I’ve had a normal life,” he says, adding, “But learning Hindi for this movie was a bit challenging.”

More than playing the lead, Lydian sensed a quick opportunity to learn Hindi and, “to get to know the different crafts of movie making”. He adds, “This experience will help me when I become a composer.”

Acting, by his own admission, was by accident. It was his father who convinced him that he could pull this off, given the subject of the film: a musical drama.

Facing the camera is not new to Lydian, having won The World’s Best and appeared in numerous shows. But acting for a film was a different ballgame altogether, he agrees. He was not nervous on the day of shoot, but felt responsible for himself and for others. “I thought I shouldn’t waste anyone’s time and shouldn’t ask for retakes. I tried to wrap up things in a single take,” he says with a chuckle.

There were many shots of him running away and breaking into tears. Not known to be too emotional in real-life, the scenes where Lydian was expected to have a breakdown were the ones he enjoyed doing. “I’m a happy person. But crying for the camera was a new experience for me,” he says, “Initially, we had to use glycerine but after a while, I got into the part and cried by myself.”

Atkan Chatkan is presented by Lydian’s mentor AR Rahman, whose crisp word of advicewas: “Good luck, buddy.” The movie, which was supposed to have a theatrical release in a pre-COVID world, is now gearing up for a direct-on-home release.

In all, Lydian describes the shooting experience was akin to a highschool vacation he never had. “Most school-going kids of my age spend their holidays doing something apart from their routine. I never went to school... so Atkan Chatkan was my holiday.”

Atkan Chatkan premieres on Zee5 on September 5