Lydian Nadhaswaram debuts in a Hindi film presented by mentor AR Rahman

26 August 2020 17:42 IST

The film, ‘Atkan Chatkan’, which has musical score by percussionist ‘Drums’ Shivamani, will have its world premiere on Zee5 digital streaming platform on September 5

After shooting to prominence by winning The World’s Best show, musical prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram is now all set to debut as an actor in a Hindi film, Atkan Chatkan, directed by Saumyy Shiv Hare.

Also starring child actors Sachin Chaudhary, Yash Rane and Tamanna Dipak, the film will be presented by Lydian’s mentor AR Rahman. Says Rahman, “It is a story that is enriched with so much heart and hope. The rhythm of these kids’ dreams will beat with such passion; it is a perfect example of hope.”

Lydian Nadhaswaram (second from Left) in a still from ‘Atkan Chatkan’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement Advertising Advertising

The film will have its international digital premiere on Zee5. In a statement, Zee5 stated that the film is about a 12-year-old “chai delivery boy”, Guddu, whose has a passion for observing, listening to and creating new sounds. He goes on to form a band with three other street children and aspire to participate in the city’s biggest music competition.

Songs in the film have been crooned by Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Runa Sivamani, and Uthara Unnikrishnan.

Percussionist ‘Drums’ Shivamani is the composer for Atkan Chatkan. He says, “The music in the film plays an integral part, but it’s the storyline that will give the audience a sense of hope. The friendship between the four kids and their passion to fulfil their dream is the rhythm that the world would want to dance to while watching the film.”