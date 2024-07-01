ADVERTISEMENT

Luv Sinha shares health update on father Shatrughan Sinha: No surgical procedure done

Published - July 01, 2024 04:08 pm IST

Actor Luv Sinha said that his father and veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to a hospital after he developed a "strong fever" and not because he underwent a surgery

PTI

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha with his wife Poonam Sinha during the wedding reception of their daughter and actor Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, in Mumbai, Sunday, June 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Luv Sinha on Monday thanked well-wishers for their concern over his father Shatrughan Sinha's health, reiterating the veteran star-MP is admitted to a hospital after he developed a "strong fever" and not because he underwent a surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 77-year-old was taken to the medical facility some time last week for an annual check-up as well. One should steer clear of "unverified news", Luv said.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal get married in private ceremony; Salman Khan and others attend

"In regard to my father’s health, I’d like to clarify that there was no surgical procedure, and one shouldn’t believe unverified news. "We took my father to the hospital for his annual check up, and because he had a strong fever. Thank you to everyone who has been concerned," he wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinha, popular for '70s and '80s films such as Mere Apne, Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Kaala Patthar and Dostana, was earlier this month elected as TMC MP from West Bengal's Asansol in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALSO READ:Shatrughan Sinha back in limelight with Asansol victory

On June 23, he and his wife, actor-politician Poonam Sinha hosted their actor-daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to her longtime partner and Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US