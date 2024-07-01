GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Luv Sinha shares health update on father Shatrughan Sinha: No surgical procedure done

Actor Luv Sinha said that his father and veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to a hospital after he developed a "strong fever" and not because he underwent a surgery

Published - July 01, 2024 04:08 pm IST

PTI
Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha with his wife Poonam Sinha during the wedding reception of their daughter and actor Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, in Mumbai, Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha with his wife Poonam Sinha during the wedding reception of their daughter and actor Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, in Mumbai, Sunday, June 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Luv Sinha on Monday thanked well-wishers for their concern over his father Shatrughan Sinha's health, reiterating the veteran star-MP is admitted to a hospital after he developed a "strong fever" and not because he underwent a surgery.

The 77-year-old was taken to the medical facility some time last week for an annual check-up as well. One should steer clear of "unverified news", Luv said.

"In regard to my father’s health, I’d like to clarify that there was no surgical procedure, and one shouldn’t believe unverified news. "We took my father to the hospital for his annual check up, and because he had a strong fever. Thank you to everyone who has been concerned," he wrote on X.

Sinha, popular for '70s and '80s films such as Mere Apne, Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Kaala Patthar and Dostana, was earlier this month elected as TMC MP from West Bengal's Asansol in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

ALSO READ:Shatrughan Sinha back in limelight with Asansol victory

On June 23, he and his wife, actor-politician Poonam Sinha hosted their actor-daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to her longtime partner and Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal.

