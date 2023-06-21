‘Lust Stories 2’ trailer: Netflix anthology looks at love, sex and social class

June 21, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

Tales of secret liaisons, unmapped longings and unexplored desires. Netflix India on Wednesday dropped the trailer for Lust Stories 2, an anthology of four short films exploring love, lust, relationships and social class.

Like its 2018 predecessor, Lust Stories 2 features an all-star cast and is directed by four distinct contemporary filmmakers. The cast is headlined by Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur and Neena Gupta.

Directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh have helmed the individual segments.

In one story, Kajol is stuck in a loveless marriage with Kumud Mishra, who has eyes on the domestic help. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are old lovers reunited after ten years in another segment. A third story finds Neena Gupta disseminating tart sexual axioms to a young couple. “This body is a volcano like Mount Fuji,” she says, sending them off on a ‘test drive’ of sexual compatibility. And in another film, Tillotama Shome catches her maid played by Amruta Subhash fornicating in her bed.

Talking about his segment in Lust Stories 2, R Balki said in a statement, “Lust is natural and most important in a relationship. It’s critical for all to recognise it. I wanted to create a lust story that a family can watch together. Why should a story of lust always make for exciting solo viewing and be uncomfortable for family viewing when families are created by love and lust? Neena Gupta, Mrunal and Angad have brought to life this simple, hilarious tale in the most charming way possible.”

Konkona Sen Sharma on her film shared, “There is something exhilarating about a woman getting her rightly deserved freedom and taking control of her life and this is exactly what I wanted to showcase in my anthology for Lust Stories 2... I couldn’t have asked for a better cast than Amruta and Tillotama, who worked so in sync with each other.”

Lust Stories 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 29.

