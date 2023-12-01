‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘Farzi’ top IMDb’s most-popular Indian streaming content lists of 2023 

December 01, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST

Online database website IMDb has announced the top ten streaming movies and Indian web series that were the most popular with its users worldwide in 2023. IMDb’s list is based on the page views by the site’s 200 million monthly visitors.

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s Farzi tops the list of most popular web series from India this year while Lust Stories 2 is IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Movie of 2023 (Streaming).

According to IMDb, the following series and direct-to-streaming films are based on titles that were released in India between January 1 and November 6, 2023, and have an average IMDb user rating of 5 or higher.

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (Streaming)

Lust Stories 2

Jaane Jaan

Mission Majnu

Bawaal

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Bloody Daddy

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Gaslight

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

Mrs Undercover

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023

Farzi

Guns & Gulaabs

The Night Manager

Kohrra

Asur 2

Rana Naidu

Dahaad

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

Scoop

Jubilee