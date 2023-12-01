‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘Farzi’ top IMDb’s most-popular Indian streaming content lists of 2023 

Online database website IMDb has announced the top ten streaming movies and Indian web series that were the most popular with its users worldwide in 2023. IMDb’s list is based on the page views by the site’s 200 million monthly visitors.
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s Farzi tops the list of most popular web series from India this year while Lust Stories 2 is IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Movie of 2023 (Streaming).
According to IMDb, the following series and direct-to-streaming films are based on titles that were released in India between January 1 and November 6, 2023, and have an average IMDb user rating of 5 or higher.
IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (Streaming)
Lust Stories 2
Jaane Jaan
Mission Majnu
Bawaal
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Bloody Daddy
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Gaslight
Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery
Mrs Undercover
IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023
Farzi
Guns & Gulaabs
The Night Manager
Kohrra
Asur 2
Rana Naidu
Dahaad
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo
Scoop
Jubilee
