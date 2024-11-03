ADVERTISEMENT

Lupita Nyong'o, Jared Leto to lead 'Lunik Heist'

Published - November 03, 2024 11:50 am IST

The film will follow the American government’s plot to steal a Soviet spacecraft during a 1959 expedition in Mexico City

PTI

Lupita Nyong’o | Photo Credit: EBRAHIM NOROOZI

Oscar-winning actors Lupita Nyong’o and Jared Leto are set to headline Lunik Heist, an upcoming Cold War-era heist movie. Actor-comic and Saturday Night Live veteran John Mulaney will also feature in the movie, which will be written and directed by Kemp Powers, reported Variety.

Lunik Heist, which hails from Searchlight Pictures, follows the American government’s plot to steal a Soviet spacecraft during a 1959 expedition in Mexico City and is based on an article by Jeff Maysh that was published in MIT Technology Review.

Powers is best known for co-directing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He also wrote One Night in Miami, which was based on his 2013 stage play.

Leto and Emma Ludbrook are producing the project under their Paradox banner, along with Mark Johnson for Gran Via Productions. Maysh serves as an executive producer.

