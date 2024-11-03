GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lupita Nyong'o, Jared Leto to lead 'Lunik Heist'

The film will follow the American government’s plot to steal a Soviet spacecraft during a 1959 expedition in Mexico City

Published - November 03, 2024 11:50 am IST

PTI
Oscar-winning actors Lupita Nyong’o and Jared Leto are set to headline Lunik Heist, an upcoming Cold War-era heist movie. Actor-comic and Saturday Night Live veteran John Mulaney will also feature in the movie, which will be written and directed by Kemp Powers, reported Variety.

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ movie review: This prequel is a quiet riot

Lunik Heist, which hails from Searchlight Pictures, follows the American government’s plot to steal a Soviet spacecraft during a 1959 expedition in Mexico City and is based on an article by Jeff Maysh that was published in MIT Technology Review.

Powers is best known for co-directing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He also wrote One Night in Miami, which was based on his 2013 stage play.

Leto and Emma Ludbrook are producing the project under their Paradox banner, along with Mark Johnson for Gran Via Productions. Maysh serves as an executive producer.

