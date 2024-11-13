ADVERTISEMENT

Lupita Nyong'o boards Christopher Nolan's next movie

Published - November 13, 2024 12:02 pm IST

The ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ actor will star alongside Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway in the film

PTI

Lupita Nyong’o attends “The Wild Robot” Headline Gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 13, 2024 in London, England | Photo Credit: JOHN PHILLIPS

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o has joined the cast of filmmaker Christopher Nolan's new feature film.

The untitled project is Nolan's next offering following the success of the multiple award-winning Oppenheimer, which earned him his first Best Director Academy Award.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the setting is not contemporary. It is also unclear whether the currently untitled movie is set in the past or future.

Nyong'o won an Oscar for performance in Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave and has been featured in movies such as Us, Black Panther and A Quiet Place: Day One.

The 41-year-old actor will star alongside Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway in Nolan's film. Nolan wrote the script and is directing the film, which will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

The filmmaker is also backing the project alongside producing partner and wife, Emma Thomas, for their Syncopy banner. Universal Pictures has set a release date of July 17, 2026, for the movie.

