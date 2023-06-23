ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Wilson, Greg Kinnear set to feature in Santa Rita Film Co.’s Little League Baseball Movie ‘You Gotta Believe’

June 23, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST

Actors Sarah Gadon, Michael Cash, Etienne Kellici, and Molly Parker are also set to star in the film

The Hindu Bureau

Luke Wilson and Greg Kinnear

Luke Wilson and Greg Kinnear are set to feature in You Gotta Believe, a film based on the true story of Fort Worth Texas’ 2002 Westside Little League team. Actors Sarah Gadon, Michael Cash, Etienne Kellici, and Molly Parker are also set to star in the film.

You Gotta Believe follows players of a Little League team who dedicate their season to a player’s dying father and in the process defy all odds and make it to the Little League Baseball World Series championship. Luke is set to essay the role of Bobby Ratliff, the dying father, and Greg will be seen as Coach Jon Kelly.

