GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lukas Haas joins Nicole Cage in ‘Spider-Man Noir’ series for Amazon

Amazon’s ‘Spider-Man Noir series’ has added new actors to the cast. The live-action Marvel adaptation has Nicolas Cage in the lead

Published - September 20, 2024 12:36 pm IST

ANI
Lukas Haas.

Lukas Haas. | Photo Credit: @lukashaas/Instagram

Amazon's upcoming Spider-Man Noir'series, based on the Marvel comic, has added several actors to its cast. Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, and Amanda Schull will all have recurring roles in the live-action show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Nic Cage returns as Spider-Man Noir in new live-action series, ‘Noir’

They join Nicolas Cage, who was earlier announced to play an ageing private investigator in 1930s New York. The character, who was once the city's only superhero, now has to confront his past. Other cast members include Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, and Jack Huston.

The series is being produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. It is part of Amazon's growing Marvel universe, which also includes Silk: Spider Society, another series currently in development. Spider-Man Noir will first air on MGM+ before becoming available on Prime Video worldwide. Harry Bradbeer will direct and produce the first two episodes, while Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will act as co-showrunners and executive producers, according to the publication.

ALSO READ:‘Spider-Man Noir’ series gets eight-episode run at Amazon MGM, casts Brendan Gleeson as main villain

The series was developed by Uziel and Lightfoot alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The cast members are represented by several agencies, including Paradigm, UTA, BRS Gage, and more.

Published - September 20, 2024 12:36 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.