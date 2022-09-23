Lukas Gage boards cast of HBO Max series 'Dead Boy Detectives'

The eight-episode show is based on the DC comics of the same name as well as ‘The Sandman,’ from characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner

PTI
September 23, 2022 14:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Lukas Gage in ‘Euphoria’

"Euphoria" actor Lukas Gage is the latest addition to the cast of HBO Max's "Dead Boy Detectives" series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight-episode show is based on the DC comics of the same name as well as "The Sandman," from characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner.

"It’s a fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson). So, it’s a lot like a vintage detective series — only darker and on acid," the official series description reads According to entertainment website Variety, Gage has been cast in a recurring role of the Cat King, described as a charming trickster and itinerant cat spirit, who takes keen interest in Edwin.

Prior to "The White Lotus" actor, Alexander Calvert was attached to essay the role of Cat King.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Yockey penned the pilot for “Dead Boy Detectives” and serves as executive producer and co-showrunner along with Beth Schwartz.

Jeremy Carver also executive produces along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Warner Bros. Television is the studio behind the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app