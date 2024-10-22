GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Lucky Baskhar’ trailer: Dulquer Salmaan goes the extra mile for his family

‘Lucky Baskhar’, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, is directed by Venky Atluri. The movie is set to hit the screens on October 31, 2024

Published - October 22, 2024 12:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary in ‘Lucky Baskhar’.

Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary in ‘Lucky Baskhar’. | Photo Credit: Sithara Entertainments/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Telugu drama, Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, was released by the makers on October 21, 2024. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film is set to release in theatres on October 31, 2024.

Dulquer Salmaan on ‘King of Kotha’ and why he became a movie producer

Lucky Baskhar also features a multi-lingual release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. In the trailer, Dulquer Salmaan plays a common man who is ready to go the extra mile for his family. The actor essays the role of a bank cashier who gets caught in the web of wealth and greed.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by Nimish Ravi and editing by Navin Nooli.

Lucky Baskhar is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments & Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

