‘Lucky Baskhar’ trailer: Dulquer Salmaan goes the extra mile for his family

The trailer of the upcoming Telugu drama, Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, was released by the makers on October 21, 2024. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film is set to release in theatres on October 31, 2024.

Lucky Baskhar also features a multi-lingual release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. In the trailer, Dulquer Salmaan plays a common man who is ready to go the extra mile for his family. The actor essays the role of a bank cashier who gets caught in the web of wealth and greed.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by Nimish Ravi and editing by Navin Nooli.

Lucky Baskhar is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments & Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios.