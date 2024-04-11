ADVERTISEMENT

‘Lucky Baskhar’ teaser: Dulquer Salmaan is a common man who embarks on an extraordinary journey

April 11, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

Also starring Meenakshi Chaudhary, the Telugu film is directed by Venky Atluri

The Hindu Bureau

Dulquer Salmaan in ‘Lucky Baskhar’. | Photo Credit: Sithara Entertainment/YouTube

The makers of Lucky Baskharhas released the film’s teaser. The film, starring Dulquer Salmaan, is directed by Venky Atluri.

The teaser shows Dulquer playing a middle-class banker who is bored of his mundane life. The film calls him a “common, middle-class, Indian man”. The teaser, later, offers a twist by showing Dulquer’s character owing a lot of money. It remains to be seen how Baskhar turned lucky.

Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the film’s female lead. Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer while Navin Nooli has edited the movie. Lucky Baskhar is produced Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film is set to hit the screens in July.

Venky Atluri’s previous film wasVaathi, starring Dhanush and Samyuktha. Dulquer’s last theatrical was the gangster drama King of Kotha. He also starred in the Hindi web series Guns & Gulaabs, directed by Raj & DK.

