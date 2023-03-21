ADVERTISEMENT

Lucas Hedges and Mike Faist to star in the stage adaptation of ‘Brokeback Mountain’

March 21, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

Written by Ashley Robinson, the stage adaptation will be directed by Jonathan Butterell featuring songs by Dan Gillespie Sells

The Hindu Bureau

Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A stage adaptation of Brokeback Mountain starring Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges is in the works and is set to make its world premiere at Soho Place in London and run from May 10 through August 12.

The adaptation, which calls itself “a new play with music” is based on Annie Proulx’s short story which was later adapted to the screen in 2005 starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Lucas is set to play Ennis Del Mar while Faist will essay the role of Jack Twist.

Written by Ashley Robinson, the stage adaptation will be directed by Jonathan Butterell featuring songs by Dan Gillespie Sells. The plot of the show resembles the film adaptation in which Ennis and Jack take jobs on a remote mountaintop in Wyoming in 1963 and embark on a romantic relationship.

