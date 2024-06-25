ADVERTISEMENT

Lucas Bryant, Bruce Davison join cast of comedy-drama ‘25 Miles to Normal’

Published - June 25, 2024 01:57 pm IST

Michelle Hurd, Rachel Nichols, Ed Begley Jr., and Dee Wallace are also set to star in the film

ANI

Actor Lucas Bryant attends the “HAVEN” Cast, Celebrity and Fan Fest during 2012 Comic-Con International held at Sidebar on July 12, 2012, in San Diego, California. | Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison

Actors Lucas Bryant, Bruce Davison, and Michelle Hurd will be seen joining the cast of the family-centric comedy film 25 Miles to Normal.

Joshua Brandon’s film has been acquired by Artist View Entertainment, and production will begin this month in Kansas City and St. Joseph, Missouri. Rachel Nichols, Ed Begley Jr., and Dee Wallace complete the ensemble cast, said The Hollywood Reporter.

25 Miles to Normal is a story that revolves around a doctor (Bryant) and his estranged father (Davison) as they unwillingly agree to reunite with the rest of their family. Along with Peter Foldy’s Filmstreet Productions and B.L. Fleischer for RcR Cinema, Brandon will produce under the Spitfire Cinema label. “Josh is an incredible young filmmaker, and I’m thrilled to be partnering with him on this hilarious and heartfelt project,” Artist View president Scott J Jones said in a statement.

Brandon, who worked with Bryant on the Syfy series Haven, shared, “This is a family story very dear to my heart, and I am beyond excited to see Lucas and Bruce in this dysfunctional father-son relationship. Lucas spoke the first words I ever had produced on Haven, and to be able to work with him again all these years later is a dream come true.”

Lucas Bryant is a Canadian-American actor, who is known for his works in Crazy Canucks, An American in Canada, and The Eleventh Hour. Bryant starred as Calvin Puddie in the TV movie Playing House based on the book by Patricia Pearson. Bryant had supporting roles in the movies A Very Merry Daughter of the Bride and The Vow. In 2010, Bryant landed a lead role as Nathan in Haven, a TV series based on Stephen King’s novel The Colorado Kid.

Davison was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and won a Golden Globe Award and an Independent Spirit Award, for his performance in Longtime Companion. Hurd is known for starring on Star Trek: Picard and Blindspot.

