GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’ starring Daniel Craig acquired by A24

The film is set for a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, followed by a North American debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

Published - August 29, 2024 01:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Daniel Craig in a still from ‘Queer’

Daniel Craig in a still from ‘Queer’ | Photo Credit: X/ @FilmUpdates

A24 has secured the U.S. distribution rights for Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film, Queer, starring Daniel Craig. The film, an adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ novel, is poised to be another bold addition to A24’s roster. Guadagnino’s Queer recently screened for distributors through CAA Media Finance, where A24 emerged as the winning bidder among several interested parties.

Luca Guadagnino interview: I’m still pinching myself that audiences come to see my movies

Queer is set for a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, followed by a North American debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film will also be featured in the Spotlight Gala at the New York Film Festival, signaling strong awards season potential.

The movie, shot in the historic Cinecittà Studios in Rome, reteams Guadagnino with Challengers screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes. Guadagnino’s previous film, Challengers, starring Zendaya, was a box office hit, further solidifying his impact on cinema this year.

‘Challengers’ movie review: Advantage Zendaya in this risqué romance 

Set in 1950s Mexico City, Queer follows William Lee, portrayed by Craig, an American expatriate who finds himself emotionally awakened by the arrival of a young student, Eugene Allerton. The film also features Drew Starkey, Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, and Andra Ursuta.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.