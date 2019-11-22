Luca director Arun Bose loved the freedom that came with making ‘Alayin Thisai’

Two friends armed with a Canon DSLR tell a story, ‘Alayin Thisai’ (The Way of a Wave), which spans 18 locations between Chennai and Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. The film was ‘indie’ in every sense of the word, says director Arun Bose, best known for his film ‘Luca’. “It was made without boundaries, no limitations were set on us...the making of it was free, a guerilla film if you may,” says Arun. Actor Nithin George was his compatriot in the film, the other half of the director-actor duo behind ‘Alayin...’

Both school friends, from Muvattupuzha, had always dreamt of films. ‘Luca’ was not yet on, so they made this film in the meantime. Nithin also acted in a prominent role in ‘Luca’. Arun was already making documentaries and shorts films, when he embarked upon this film, his first full-length feature.

The story is simple - it is about a struggling musician, Hari (Nithin), who ends up in hospital following a suicide attempt, where he meets a dying man, Tenkasi. He is determined to kill himself after leaving hospital. Knowing his intention Tenkasi, who is on his deathbed, requests a favour from Hari that he visits nine people at nine places in Tamil Nadu to express gratitude on his behalf and give each a gift left by him. When Tenkasi dies, Hari feels it a commitment to fulfil the dead man’s wish. Hari’s journey, literal and metaphorical, begins. It is the story of his self discovery, “even for the two of us it was an unusual journey – riding on a two-wheeler, making this film. Being free.”

“The nine places also represent navarasas, each emotion is associated with each person and place. With each place, he is reminded of his ex-girlfriend in a situation that corresponds with one of the rasas,” says Arun over phone from Goa. The film was shown at an official industry screening at the NFDC Film Bazaar on November 22.

The filming took the duo across Tamil Nadu and took close to a year, while post-production took around two years. The actors were acting school students from Chennai.

“This was a ‘micro-budget’ film, which came with the attendant freedom from pressures such as budgets, no stress of release dates and such. We improvised along the way, with our shots finding new ways...” says Arun seemingly reliving the experience .

Even the equipment was basic, they used the DSLR camera sans add ons. The post production was by friends such as Nimish Ravi (editing) who were also part of ‘Luca’ and the one song, sung by Bhagya Suresh, was by Sooraj S Kurup. “They were all, and our other friends, very supportive and generous with their time and work. They made time to help with the post-production.”

Having made a big budget film such as Luca while making ‘micro budget’ ones such as ‘Alayin...’, he calls the two genres his eyes. He revels in the reach and scale of commercial cinema, as also in the freedom and satisfaction of indie films. “I like the framework of the former and the honesty of the latter.” For now he intends to send the film to festivals, though he is not sure when and if it would be screened in theatres.