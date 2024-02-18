ADVERTISEMENT

Luc Besson to direct new ‘Dracula’; Christoph Waltz & Caleb Landry-Jones in talks to star

February 18, 2024 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST

Besson’s take on the classic story is expected to focus on the beginning of Dracula’s life and his relationship with wife

PTI

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Director/producer Luc Besson arrives at ‘The Lady’ Centerpiece Gala during the AFI FEST 2011 presented by Audi at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on November 4, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for AFI) | Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Filmmaker Luc Besson is set to direct a big-budget reimagining of the Bram Stoker vampire classic Dracula.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz and Caleb Landry-Jones, who starred in Besson's most recent directorial Dogman, are in negotiations to star in the project.

Besson’s take on the classic story is expected to focus on the beginning of Dracula’s life and his relationship with wife.

Written in the 1890s, "Dracula" told the story of 15th century Prince Vladimir who cursed God following the death of his beloved wife and is turned into a vampire. Later, in 19th century London, he discovers his wife’s doppelganger and dooms himself by pursuing her.

Many directors have done their take on the infamous villain, including Francis Ford Coppola who made 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Most recently, BBC and Netflix developed a three-part miniseries, titled Dracula and starring Claes Bang in the titular character.

The new movie will be produced by Luc Besson Productions with EuropaCorp co-producing. The film is expected to start shooting later this year.

