‘Lubber Pandhu’ trailer: Harish Kalyan takes on Attakathi Dinesh in cricket drama

Published - August 29, 2024 04:30 pm IST

‘Lubber Pandhu’, starring Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh, is directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu

The Hindu Bureau

Attakathi Dinesh in ‘Lubber Pandhu’ | Photo Credit: Sony Music/YouTube

The Tamil film Lubber Pandhu has got a release date. The makers released a trailer to announce the date. Lubber Pandhu stars Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh in lead roles.

The film revolves around gully cricket, with Harish and Dinesh being the star players of their respective teams. The two characters are rivals as well. The story is set against a rural backdrop. The movie is set to release on September 20.

Lubber Pandhu also stars Sanjana, Bala Saravanan, Kaali Venkat, Devadarshini and Swastika Vijay. The film is directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu.

