‘Lubber Pandhu’ trailer: Harish Kalyan takes on Attakathi Dinesh in cricket drama

The Tamil film Lubber Pandhu has got a release date. The makers released a trailer to announce the date. Lubber Pandhu stars Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh in lead roles.

The film revolves around gully cricket, with Harish and Dinesh being the star players of their respective teams. The two characters are rivals as well. The story is set against a rural backdrop. The movie is set to release on September 20.

Lubber Pandhu also stars Sanjana, Bala Saravanan, Kaali Venkat, Devadarshini and Swastika Vijay. The film is directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu.

Sean Roldan is the music composer while Madan G is the editor. Dinesh Purushothaman has done the film’s cinematography. S Lakshman has produced the film under the banner Prince Pictures.