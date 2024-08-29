GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Lubber Pandhu’ trailer: Harish Kalyan takes on Attakathi Dinesh in cricket drama

‘Lubber Pandhu’, starring Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh, is directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu

Published - August 29, 2024 04:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Attakathi Dinesh in ‘Lubber Pandhu’

Attakathi Dinesh in ‘Lubber Pandhu’ | Photo Credit: Sony Music/YouTube

The Tamil film Lubber Pandhu has got a release date. The makers released a trailer to announce the date. Lubber Pandhu stars Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh in lead roles.

Harish Kalyan teams up with ‘Andhaghaaram’ director V Vignarajan for his next

The film revolves around gully cricket, with Harish and Dinesh being the star players of their respective teams. The two characters are rivals as well. The story is set against a rural backdrop. The movie is set to release on September 20.

Lubber Pandhu also stars Sanjana, Bala Saravanan, Kaali Venkat, Devadarshini and Swastika Vijay. The film is directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu.

ALSO READ:Soubin Shahir boards the cast of Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’

Sean Roldan is the music composer while Madan G is the editor. Dinesh Purushothaman has done the film’s cinematography. S Lakshman has produced the film under the banner Prince Pictures.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.