ADVERTISEMENT

‘Lover’: Manikandan’s next with ‘Good Night’ makers gets a release date

January 14, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

Directed by Prabhuram Vyas, the film also features Gouri Priya Reddy and Kanna Ravi in the lead roles

The Hindu Bureau

Release date announcement poster of ‘Lover’ | Photo Credit: @Manikabali87/X

Actor Manikandan’s much-awaited romance drama Loveris all set to release in theatres on February 9, the makers announced today. Directed by Prabhuram Vyas (known for directing the web series LIVIN), the film has Manikandan teaming up once again with the producers of his hit 2023 filmGood Night.

ALSO READ
The best Tamil films of 2023: From ‘Koozhangal’ and ‘Chithha’ to ‘Good Night’ and ‘Viduthalai: Part 1’

Lover also stars Gouri Priya Reddy and Kanna Ravi in the lead roles. An earlier released teaser of the film showed glimpses of an intense love story between a couple (Manikandan and Gouri Priya) that takes drastic turns due to possessiveness.

Also featuring in the cast are Saravanan, Geetha Kailasam, Harish Kumar, Nikhila Shankar, Rini, Pintu Pandu and Arunachaleshwaran.

ALSO READ
The many facets of Manikandan

Lover has music scored by Sean Roldan, cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Barath Vikraman. The film is produced by Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian and Yuvaraj Ganesan under the banners Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US