‘Lover’: Manikandan’s next with ‘Good Night’ makers gets a release date

Actor Manikandan’s much-awaited romance drama Loveris all set to release in theatres on February 9, the makers announced today. Directed by Prabhuram Vyas (known for directing the web series LIVIN), the film has Manikandan teaming up once again with the producers of his hit 2023 filmGood Night.

Lover also stars Gouri Priya Reddy and Kanna Ravi in the lead roles. An earlier released teaser of the film showed glimpses of an intense love story between a couple (Manikandan and Gouri Priya) that takes drastic turns due to possessiveness.

Also featuring in the cast are Saravanan, Geetha Kailasam, Harish Kumar, Nikhila Shankar, Rini, Pintu Pandu and Arunachaleshwaran.

Lover has music scored by Sean Roldan, cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Barath Vikraman. The film is produced by Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian and Yuvaraj Ganesan under the banners Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment.

