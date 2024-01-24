‘Love & War’: Ranbir, Alia, Vicky in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next

January 24, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next feature film, Love & War.

Described as an epic saga, the film was officially announced on Wednesday by the leads through their social media handles. It will commence production soon and release in theatres on Christmas, 2025. More details are currently awaited.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali last directed the hit biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), headlined by Alia. Ranbir and Bhansali had collaborated on the actor’s debut feature, Saawariya (2007). Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, were co-stars in Raazi (2018).

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are married with a daughter. Their last film together was Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022).

Sanjay Leela Bhansali also has the grand period series Heeramandi in the offing. Based on the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India, the show will arrive on Netflix.

