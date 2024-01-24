ADVERTISEMENT

‘Love & War’: Ranbir, Alia, Vicky in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next

January 24, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

Described as an epic saga, the film will release in theatres on Christmas, 2025

The Hindu Bureau

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vicky Kaushal

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next feature film, Love & War.

Described as an epic saga, the film was officially announced on Wednesday by the leads through their social media handles. It will commence production soon and release in theatres on Christmas, 2025. More details are currently awaited.

ALSO READ
Ram temple consecration | Amitabh Bachchan, Alia-Ranbir, Vicky-Katrina reach Ayodhya

Sanjay Leela Bhansali last directed the hit biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), headlined by Alia. Ranbir and Bhansali had collaborated on the actor’s debut feature, Saawariya (2007). Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, were co-stars in Raazi (2018).

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are married with a daughter. Their last film together was Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘RRR’ bags six national awards, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ takes five

Sanjay Leela Bhansali also has the grand period series Heeramandi in the offing. Based on the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India, the show will arrive on Netflix.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US