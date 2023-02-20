ADVERTISEMENT

'Love Today' to get a Hindi remake

February 20, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

The Pradeep Ranganathan directorial stars him in the lead alongside Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Ravi and Ivana in pivotal roles

PTI

A still from ‘Love Today’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Production companies Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment are collaborating for the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster movie Love Today. The quirky romantic drama, directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, revolves around a man (Pradeep) and his lover (Ivana), who are made to exchange their phones for a day and the consequences of that.

Srishti Behl, CEO, Phantom Studios said, they are delighted to bring Love Today to Hindi audiences. "We’re delighted to be partnering with AGS Entertainment to bring Love Today to life in Hindi. This entertaining look at love in today’s technology-forward world is exactly the kind of authentic and provocative storytelling that Phantom Studios has always stood for. As we usher in a new era at Phantom Studios, we will continue to innovate with our stories and storytellers, creating engaging and relevant content for a diverse audience, delivered across platforms," Behl said in a statement.

Archana Kalpathi, Creative Producer AGS Entertainment, said they are excited to venture into Hindi market with Love Today remake. "With its reputation of always striving to produce good cinema, joining hands with Phantom Studios was a no-brainer and we look forward to working with them. As a production house, we constantly strive to explore new horizons and offer our audiences the best of entertainment. Love Today is a project that is very close to our hearts and we are thrilled to be able to share this story with a larger audience," she added.

The Tamil movie, which is currently streaming on Netflix, also features veteran actor Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Ravi and Ivana in pivotal roles. The Hindi remake is expected to release in early 2024.

