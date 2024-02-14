ADVERTISEMENT

‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ gets a release date

February 14, 2024 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

According to the makers, ‘Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2’ explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet

PTI

Poster of ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’  | Photo Credit: @balajimotionpic/X

Filmmaker Dibaker Banerjee'sLove, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be released in theatres on April 19, the makers announced on Wednesday. Banerjee, who helmed the first part in 2010, is returning to the director’s chair for the follow-up. His last directorial was 2021’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

ALSO READ
‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’: Dibakar Banerjee reunites with Ekta Kapoor

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Limited shared the news of the film's release date on its official social media pages along with a poster.

ALSO READ
Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ to get remakes in Kannada, Telugu and Marathi: report

According to the makers, Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet.

Through a gripping narrative and compelling performances, the film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world, as per the official description. Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US