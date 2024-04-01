‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2’ teaser: Lust and deceit take centre stage in Dibakar Banerjee’s film

April 01, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

We had previously reported that Dibakar Banerjee is back with the second instalment to Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. The makers of Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 have now released the film’s teaser.

ADVERTISEMENT

The adults-only teaser captures the essence of the movie’s content without delving much into what the film is going to be about.

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 stars Uorfi Javed, Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee Anupam Joardar and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film is slated to release on April 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.