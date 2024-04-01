GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2’ teaser: Lust and deceit take centre stage in Dibakar Banerjee’s film

‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2’ stars Uorfi Javed, Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee Anupam Joardar and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

April 01, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2’ 

A still from ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2’  | Photo Credit: @BalajiMotionPictures/YouTube

We had previously reported that Dibakar Banerjee is back with the second instalment to Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. The makers of Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 have now released the film’s teaser.

‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ gets a release date

The adults-only teaser captures the essence of the movie’s content without delving much into what the film is going to be about.

Silent majority speaking up: Dibakar Banerjee

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 stars Uorfi Javed, Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee Anupam Joardar and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film is slated to release on April 19.

