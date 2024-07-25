ADVERTISEMENT

‘Love Insurance Kompany’: Pradeep Ranganathan - Vignesh Shivan film’s first look out

Published - July 25, 2024 01:11 pm IST

‘LIK’ stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead and the rest of the cast includes SJ Suryah, Seeman, Mysskin, Anandraj, Malavika, Sunil Reddy and Yogi Babu

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Vignesh Shivan is teaming up with filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan, who turned actor with his sophomore directorial Love Today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vignesh Shivan and Pradeep Ranganathan team up for ‘LIC’

The film, which was earlier titled Love Insurance Corporation (LIC) has now renamed as Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) and the makers have released the first look of the film on the occasion of Pradeep’s birthday.

LIK, said to be a rom-com, stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead and the rest of the cast includes SJ Suryah, Seeman, Mysskin, Anandraj, Malavika, Sunil Reddy and Yogi Babu. Vignesh’s frequent collaborator Anirudh is handling music for the film while Ravi Varman is in charge of cinematography. 

Pradeep Ranganathan’s film with ‘Love Today’ makers titled ‘Dragon’; film goes on floors

Sathyan Sooryan is on board as the cinematographer while Pradeep E Ragav, who worked with Pradeep in his two directorials Comali and Love Today, is roped in as the editor for LIK. SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio is producing the film co-produced by LK Vishnu Kumar. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Pradeep Ranganathan is teaming up once again with his Love Today producers AGS Entertainment to star in a film directed by Ashwath Marimuthu titled Dragon. Ashwath is best known for the romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US